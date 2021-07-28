Roadwork on I-79 NB and SB set to begin Thursday, traffic delays expected

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of a traffic delay on I-79 northbound and southbound.

This roadwork is set to take place on Thursday, July 29 at 7 a.m. through Monday, Sept. 20 at 7 a.m. The purpose of this delay is for roadway widening of both I-19 NB and I-79 SB (Exit 132 to Exit 135).

US 250 will be an alternate route.

Steel barriers will be installed to modify the traffic pattern to 2-11 foot lanes in both directions. This traffic pattern will be in place 24/7.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.