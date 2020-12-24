Robert H. Mollohan-Jefferson Street Bridge illuminated in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Tuesday, December 22, the City of Fairmont was able to turn on the restored lights under the Robert H. Mollohan-Jefferson Street Bridge also called the “Million Dollar Bridge.”

City officials in a press release to WBOY-TV said that in last few years they had worked to get the lights repaired. The conduit to the lights had suffered water damage over time and lead them to “dead ends.” Also, the release stated that City Manager, Valarie Means, worked with council members and the West Virginia Secretary of Transportation, Byrd White, in February of 2020 and received a response in May.

“That is when the ball really got rolling and we were then in contact with Cindy Cramer, the Director of Traffic Engineering who connected us with Brandi Krofcheck, the ITS and Lighting Engineer,” said Means.

Originally, the light repairs project was set to be completed in the Spring of 2021 due to the need for mild weather and a boat to complete the work. Fairmont city officials said mother nature helped move the project along allowing Specialty Groups Inc.’s, Senior Project Manager, Robert Hamilton and his team members to have the lights ready before spring.

Fairmont’s Director of Public Works, Ron Miller, and his staff assisted the contractor with access to the bridge helping with the repair work.

Means added, “The City of Fairmont is thrilled that we were finally able to get the lights back on and we hope that the residents are happy that our bridge is lit up once again.”