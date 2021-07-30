Robert H. Mollohan Research Center hosts World Robotics Olympic Boot Camp

Have more breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Young children finished up a week-long World Robotics Olympic Boot Camp on Friday at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center. Students were able to learn to code and build their own robots.

(Left to right) Trael Johnson, Gideon Langer, Zahara Smolarz

“(We built) three robots total throughout the week,” said Zahara Smolarz, a World Robotics Olympic Boot Camp attendee. “One’s a fight bot, and two are just regular everyday bots that we make here. There is so many things about robotics camp that I like including talking with other people around my age.”

The camp was a training session to prepare kids for upcoming competitions.

“The goal for our robotics camp is the same goal we have for all our robotics camps, and that is a goal to cultivate a love for STEM, science technology engineering and mathematics,” said Bobbi Mitchell, the camp coordinator. “It’s just to get the kids excited. They can build something and then they can also see it come to life in their own hands.”

Some teams from the camp will compete in a robotics tournament on August 14.