FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Students from all across West Virginia gathered at Fairmont State University Falcon Center on March 11, 12 and 13 for the State Robotics Competition. A total of 140 teams competed in three categories: WV VEXU (university), VEX Robotics Competition (middle school), VEX IQ (elementary).

On March 13, the elementary and middle school VEX IQ had 63 teams competing for one of the 16 awards that would send them to the Robotics World Championship Tournament.

”It is NASA’s belief that we need to increase diversity of representation across all areas, and so by engaging youth at very young ages, in elementary/middle school, we can work with them before they have perceived ideas of gender roles and biases necessarily, and so we think this is a great way for us to help diversify the future work force,” said Todd Ensign, Program Manager, NASA Education Resource Center, Catherine Johnson Independent Verification and Validation Facility.

According to Ensign, there is a shortage in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) field. Further than the shortage, the diversity of different genders and ethnicities is very low.

The Robotics World Championship Tournament will be on May 3, 4 and 5 in Dallas, Texas.