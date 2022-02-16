FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Drivers on a busy section of U.S. Route 250, in Marion County will want to add some extra time to their commutes, for the next several months.

The West Virginia Division of Highways sent out a news release, Wednesday announcing that Rt. 250, will be down to one lane between Wood’s Boathouse and Muriale’s Restaurant, from Monday, Feb. 21 through the end of July.

The closure will allow for work crews to install a retaining wall to protect the roadway from rockfalls, the release said.

Temporary traffic signals will operate 24/7, DOH officials said.

Alternate routes include Interstate 79 and Holbert Road, according to the DOH release.

Weather and other unforeseen circumstances could prolong the project, officials said.

Rock and mudslides have been an on-going issue along that section of road for many years. In 2017, Fairmont State University engineering students were brought in to help research possible solutions to the problems.

Crews were at the site Wednesday, doing prep work for Monday’s closure.