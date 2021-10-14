Rugged and Unique in White Hall to close permanently Nov. 1

White Hall, W.Va. — Rugged and Unique has announced it will be permanently closing on Nov.1.

The store originally opened in March and offered specialty Amish items such as jams, cheeses, beef jerky, pie fillings, popcorn, and Amish butter.

According to the business’s owner, Shirley Webb, there have not been enough customers to support the business, which has led to her decision to close.

“Prices are going up and not enough people are shopping,” Webb said.

As a result of the upcoming closure, Webb says that prices at the store will be discounted.