FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Literacy Volunteers of Marion County is back for its biggest fundraising event of the year that aims to raise money toward tutoring those in need.

The “Run to Read” 5K and 10K is set for July 28th at the 12th Street Pool in Fairmont with registration beginning at 5:00 pm and the race starting at 6:00 pm.

Proceeds from the race go towards the Literacy Volunteers of Marion County as the nonprofit organization tutors individuals one on one for free in math and English. Currently, the illiteracy rate of Marion County is at 19%, which is significantly high for the region.

Officials with the organization said that following the Run to Read Race goodie bags, tumblers and food will be provided at the pool afterward. More information on the race, previous races, and how to register can be found here.

The Literacy Volunteers of Marion County recently moved locations from Locust Avenue to 205 10th Street, near West Fairmont Middle School, and will begin tutoring again on August 1st.