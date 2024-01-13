FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than 200 racers lined up at Pricketts Fort State Park on Saturday afternoon for the Run to Read Half Marathon despite frigid temps and snow flurries.

For 19 years, the half marathon has been hosted by the Literacy Volunteers of Marion County (LVMC), a group that is dedicated to improving literacy and promoting reading in young children. According to the LVMC website, Marion County’s illiteracy rate is 19%; illiteracy is defined as being unable to read or write.

Although the Tygart Valley United Way partially funds LVMC, race director Mark Sutyak said that the races they hold throughout the year make up a significant portion of the LVMC’s operating budget.

“The importance of literacy cannot be understated,” Sutyak said. “We just want to see people be able to read and write and do the best they can in the state.”

Two runners, Jessica Elkins and Leigha Trippett, said they’ve run together before but ultimately decided to run in Saturday’s race for very different reasons. Elkins said she wanted to use the race to gauge where she was at for the upcoming race season. On the other hand, Trippett said she was dedicating this race to a daughter she lost shortly after childbirth, and is running for her own mental health.

“For me, it’s to promote comradery and support health in all areas — mental, physical and spiritual. Together, as a group,” Trippett said.

If you’re interested in participating in local races or supporting literacy in West Virginia, the Literacy Volunteers of Marion County will be hosting two more fundraising races on the last Friday in July.