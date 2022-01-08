Runners brace snow and cold weather for a half-marathon for charity

FAIRMONT, W.Va – On Saturday, the snow and icy conditions couldn’t keep runners away from a half-marathon for a good cause.

Runners taking off at the starting line for the “Run to Read” (WBOY Image)

250 people registered for the 17th annual “Run to Read” at Prickett’s Fort Park in Fairmont. The event raises money for the Literacy Volunteers of Marion County and the United Way.

“Literacy, I can’t emphasize how important it is for the state to increase our literacy numbers and they (the Literacy Volunteers of Marion County) also help with mathematics along with literacy,” Mark Sutyak Run to Read race director said.

Runners on a snowy trail for the half marathon (WBOY Image)

Sutyak has been directing the race for three years and has also participated in the race previously.

He said you don’t know what you’ll get weather wise when the winter race rolls around. Last year, he said the temperature was 70° and the year before that it was just 7°.

All runners received a medal and the top three men and women got a special custom-made award.