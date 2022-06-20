FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Hills RV Park held its grand opening to show off the park and its amenities Monday afternoon.

The park offers 43 spaces for RVs of small and bigger sizes. It also provides free Wi-Fi, electricity, sewer and water hook-ups. One of the owners said that the park is able to cater to all groups of people.

The RV Park ribbon cutting (WBOY Image)

Marion County’s Chamber of Commerce officials were in attendance for the ribbon cutting where the chairman, Jonathan Board, congratulated the family on staying resilient and putting in the hard work to achieve the opening. The ribbon cutting then proceeded with food and beverages.

Owners, Krekeyur and Himansu Patel, have owned the next-door Clarion Inn for several years. They had the opportunity to purchase extra land, and past co-workers and friends gave them some information on the RV industry. Both of the Patel men realized the need for an RV Park in Fairmont and Morgantown. They felt that if they could build it, it would be great for the community and would bring in more tourism and tax revenue.

This is what the vice president of the park, Himansu Patel had to say for those who want to come and visit. “Oh, I would say come, it’s beautiful out here, you know, you have a view, you have all the accommodations you need. There’s a restaurant, there’s a pool, there’s you know, the – there’s so much to do around the town. And the, you know, once you hop on 79, there’s so many things to see around here. So yeah, I think everybody should come and check it out at some point.”

If you are interested in staying at the new park, you can start by making a reservation. On the day customers plan to stay, they will check in at the Clarion Inn, where they will give out a key fob to get in the park gate and a numbered space to stay. The only things needed from campers are the lines to hook up.

The newly installed park can be found at 930 E. Grafton Road, Fairmont, WV 26554.