FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — With Christmas approaching, Mon Power is warning everyone to follow safety precautions if they are getting a drone under the tree this year.
Mon Power wants to remind new drone pilots of these safety tips before flying:
- Always fly a drone where you can see it.
- Keep the drone at least 200 feet away from power lines.
- Never fly in dark or windy conditions.
- Become licensed before flying.
“People should really avoid flying near power lines and electrical equipment, but if a drone does get stuck, we want someone to call us. Getting it down yourself could cause a deadly accident,” Hannah Catlett of Mon Power said. “Our employees can get it down safely. We can replace our equipment, but we just can’t replace a life.”
Additionally, if a drone weighs more than half a pound it should be registered with the Federal Aviation Administration.
A video game was also created by Mon Power and First Energy to educate new drone pilots teach safety rules, as well as race against other pilots.