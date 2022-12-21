FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — With Christmas approaching, Mon Power is warning everyone to follow safety precautions if they are getting a drone under the tree this year.

Mon Power wants to remind new drone pilots of these safety tips before flying:

Always fly a drone where you can see it.

Keep the drone at least 200 feet away from power lines.

Never fly in dark or windy conditions.

Become licensed before flying.

“People should really avoid flying near power lines and electrical equipment, but if a drone does get stuck, we want someone to call us. Getting it down yourself could cause a deadly accident,” Hannah Catlett of Mon Power said. “Our employees can get it down safely. We can replace our equipment, but we just can’t replace a life.”

Additionally, if a drone weighs more than half a pound it should be registered with the Federal Aviation Administration.

A video game was also created by Mon Power and First Energy to educate new drone pilots teach safety rules, as well as race against other pilots.