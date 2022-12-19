PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Sunday, Santa Claus came to town and made an early stop at Pleasant Valley and White Hall.

Santa traded in his sleigh for a firetruck with the Valley Volunteer Fire Department for its inaugural Santa Run.

A Santa Run is where Santa hands out treats and gifts in exchange for non-perishable food items for local food banks.

Additionally, this event allows children to get a chance to meet and greet Santa Claus early and make final gift requests.

“This is just something that we think at Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Marion County is a good way of giving back to the community in return for helping us with the Fire Levy, and any type of community relations that we do here, you know the community gives to us, so this is just something we do on our volunteering time to give back to them, to help them out,” said Zac Eakle, a firefighter with Valley VFD.

All donations collected will be given out to the American Red Cross and help local food banks ahead of Christmas.