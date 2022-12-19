FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Sunday, the Student Government Association (SGA) at Fairmont State University held its inaugural Claus and Cookies event.

The local community visited the Falcon Center to get their picture taken with the Fair Mountain Santa Claus. After the photo, guests enjoyed some cookies and hot chocolate.

The event was free to the public, however, the SGA was collecting donations to help raise funds for the “Christmas with a Falcon Initiative.”

FSU SGA holds Claus & Cookies event. (WBOY Image)

“People in the community either don’t have the means for transportation or you know they are older and they don’t want to drive at all the way down [to the mall], so we like to do this right here kind of close to the center of town,” said Zach Taylor, FSU SGA president, “we’ve had people hangout for you know two hours up here to eat some cookies, drink some hot chocolate, see other kids, get their picture taken and they have a blast, and that’s something you can’t do at the mall.”

All funds raised this year go towards next year’s “Christmas with a Falcon Initiative” as they were able to achieve their 2022 goal of $14,000 with help from Fairmont State University.