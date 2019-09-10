SBA holds free training sessions for small business owners

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Small business owners had the chance to learn some valuable success tips at a free training session in Fairmont.

The U.S. Small Business Administration hosted its last of three sessions at the Robert B. Mollohan research center.

Monday’s class covered quality management issues as well as covered the bases of what a small business needs to succeed in the mountain state.

“West Virginia is a great place to have your small businesses,” business opportunity specialist Melissa Loder said. “All the tools are there, so what we do is bridge the gap of getting you to those resources.”

Loder said other small business owners are encouraged to reach out to the SBA to learn more about what the organization can do to help small businesses thrive.