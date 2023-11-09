MANNINGTON, W. Va. (WBOY) — The Marion County Board of Education voted Tuesday to indefinitely suspend a middle school football coach who is accused of striking a player on an opposing team.

The vote to suspend Vladimir Jean-Philippe was unanimous among members of the Board of Education.

School officials did not provide additional details about the alleged incident or when it occurred.

Jean-Phillipe is listed on the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission’s website as the Assistant Football Coach at Mannington Middle School.