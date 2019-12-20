School Building Authority awards $1.5 million for new wing to Marion County school

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County elementary school will be getting a needed addition thanks to the School Building Authority.

The SBA has announced more than $1.5 million in funding to build a new wing onto East Dale Elementary School.

The new wing will replace the nearby and aging Meadowdale Elementary School, bringing both schools into one building and saving the county money.

Students at Meadowdale are using trailers for classrooms and the building needs some major renovations.

“We were needing to replace the windows in that building plus get rid the trailers. We were needing to put in new HVAC systems. They still have space heaters in that old building,” said Marion County Superintendent Randall Farley.

The county is matching the grant funds from its own budget to pay for the addition.