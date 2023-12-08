FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Friday, Dec. 8, Fairmont State University held a graduation ceremony for its second Police Academy class.

Twenty-four individuals graduated as conditional officers hired by various agencies throughout the state after having gone through basic officer training at Fairmont State University.

The next step for the officers is getting certified by the Law Enforcement Professional Standards Committee in Charleston before serving with their new agency.

The ceremony opened with a welcoming from Bryon Hennessey and a Presentation of Colors Morgantown Police Honor Guard. Class spokesman Shane Boggs gave a speech before FSU President Mike Davis welcomed academic affairs.

This year’s keynote speaker was Secretary of West Virginia’s Department of Homeland Security, Mark Sorsaia.

Presentation of awards were granted by Bryon Hennessey, preceded by presentation of certificates by David Forsyth. Benediction and dismissal of cadets followed.