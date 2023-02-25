FAIRMONT, W.Va – A self-defense workshop called, “Nitty Gritty” was held by Kyumei Ju Jitsu on Feb. 24 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Participants were able to just show up, fill out a few waivers, pay a $30 participation fee and learn some new self-defense techniques.

Before getting into the techniques, Hanshi Jason Davis and Sensei Stacy Nicole passed out a few articles on the many incidents in which somebody did not have the self-defense tools they needed. Whether the articles were about men who were indicted from rape cases or weapons being used against someone else, this was to show participants how local these dangerous situations really are.

This workshop is a series created by Davis and his former instructor, written just a few years ago. It is dedicated to teaching women to protect themselves in today’s society, as well as how to get away in a dangerous encounter.

Davis said that this workshop is not meant to create the next Bruce Lee or Chuck Norris, but they are there to show people how to get away and survive when needed. This specific self-defense workshop is offered once a month in Fairmont, but often travels throughout the state and country when asked.

When asked why he feels that this workshop is important for women and men in the community, Davis said, “I’m a firm believer that if you can’t defend yourself, you’ll never truly live life in a free state of mind.”

If you are interested in taking part in a future workshop or getting into a Martial Arts class, you can find more information on Kyumei Ju Jitsu’s website and Facebook page. They have classes for ages starting at three and going all the way up to age 99.

The next upcoming event will be an Introduction to Filipino Arts Seminar on March 11.