Sen. Manchin speaks at virtual town hall held to answer questions from Fairmont business owners

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Early Friday afternoon, Fairmont held a virtual town meeting, where Senator Joe Manchin spoke, to try to clarify all the questions business owners had in terms of the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) and CARES program.

With the new fiscal year beginning on July 1, many businesses are trying to decide whether or not they should, or can, continue on with limited employees or if they should hire back their staffs. On the municipal level, there have been many delays in receiving stimulus money from the PPP funding.

Senator Joe Manchin was on the call and talked about the importance of getting this government funding to the smaller businesses. The priority in the fourth rounds should go to the county level, like for local fire and police departments, sanitation workers, and other local businesses.

Sen. Manchin mentioned more testing for all the employees headed back to work, and more investment into PPE masks and protective gear for employees, too.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

“The state has money to help us, we need to start releasing that money, at least part of it,” Manchin said. “I’m going to fight for the state to get at least 40% to 50% as flexibility, to be used to fix those budget holes, and all the necessities they have, too. He [Gov. Justice] shouldn’t be sitting on all of it, and hopefully, he got the message today and he’s going to start releasing it.”

Sen. Manchin said the fourth round of stimulus can have a potential of reaching a very high amount of grants and funding for the state. He said he will fight to ensure that money to properly shared with all the counties in West Virginia, as the number one priority.