Sen. Manchin visits Marion County for ribbon cutting, hospital tour

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Sen. Joe Manchin was in Marion County Tuesday to visit a technology business and get a hospital tour.

Manchin began the day at a ribbon cutting at 4D Tech Solutions, located on 10th Street. The business specializes in advanced technology, including unmanned systems. The company has also produced masks for the West Virginia Army National Guard during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was incredibly impressed with the work 4D Tech Solutions is doing in coordination with the Department of Defense to develop advanced technologies our military personnel can rely on. They’re also working towards production of disinfectant products that will be used to keep West Virginians safe as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. The healthcare workers who power Fairmont Medical Center are nothing short of heroes. It was a privilege to visit with some of them today to extend my sincere thanks for the sacrifices they are making on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am proud of the advances of our technology sector and our brave healthcare workers in Fairmont, as well as the investment from WVU to keep this vital facility operating.” Sen. Manchin

Manchin also visited Fairmont Medical Center, which opened its doors last week. WVU Medicine took over the facility after the closure of FRMC.

Manchin got a tour of the facilities, which WVU Medicine renovated. He said the hospital is important for preserving a quality of care for patients.

“And, for Fairmont, Marion County, to be right in the middle between UHC and Ruby, all the facilities they have available to them, means an awful lot to all of us to have the care and the quality of care right here. And, I think it’s showing with the patient count now. It’s coming up. People are coming back home to where they want to be, and to have the quality of care means an awful lot,” said Manchin.

Manchin also reflected on the importance of the hospital to his family, as many of them, himself included, were born there.