Senator Capito helps welcome Mon Health to Marion County

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) took a tour of the brand new Marion Neighborhood Hospital on Monday.

The 15-million-dollar facility has 10 inpatient beds, eight emergency beds and a triage room and will provide the community with a 24-hour emergency care unit, a full-service lab and behavioral health services. The building will also have a comprehensive inpatient wing for overnight stays, on-site laboratory testing and imaging, including CT, Ultrasound and X-ray.

“When Marion County’s only hospital closed last year, Mon Health stepped up to meet the health care needs of this community,” Senator Capito said in a press release.

The new Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital is located in White Hall at 140 Middletown Circle after being under construction for about a year.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) tours the Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital in White Hall, W.Va. on Monday, November 29, 2021. (Capito’s office image)

At the event, Senator Capito spoke of the importance of the availability of rural healthcare.

“This, I think, brings all of the expertise and the broad array of services of Mon General into a neighborhood hospital,” said Senator Capito. “It’s called small format, and I like that idea for rural America because we don’t want to give up our ability, just because we live and choose to live in rural America, to be able to access hospitals, have people to be able to visit us, to be able to use an emergency room.”

Other Mon Health has other hospitals in Morgantown, Weston, and Kingwood and other affiliates across West Virginia.