Senator Manchin announces funding to help with homelessness

FAIRMONT W.Va. – The Fairmont-Morgantown Housing Authority received funding to help with homelessness.

Senator Joe Manchin announced that more than $1.1 million from the American Rescue Plan will go to three housing authorities in the state.

Unfortunately, many of our fellow West Virginians are currently, or at risk of experiencing homelessness, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made this heartbreaking issue worse. Throughout the pandemic, many West Virginians have faced additional hardships due to high unemployment, unstable living conditions and job insecurity. These funds from the American Rescue Plan will help West Virginians experiencing homelessness get back on their feet. I will continue to advocate for funding and resources to help address homelessness in the Mountain State and ensure every West Virginian has a roof over their head and a warm place to sleep at night.” Senator Joe Manchin

The Fairmont-Morgantown Housing Authority is being awarded $587,676 of that money. The funding will help a variety of community members that are in need.

Fairmont- Morgantown Housing Authority

“So, it’s something we have not had before in our agency,” said Christal Crouso, Fairmont- Morgantown Housing Authority Executive Director. “So, it’ll be used to help folks that are coming out of the COVID pandemic that may be having difficulties experiencing homelessness or have experienced homelessness. It could be people that are fleeing or have been victims of domestic violence or at risk of being homeless.”

Crouso said with the new emergency vouchers, the housing authority will be needing more landlords to partner with. Anyone interested can contact ccrouso@fmhousing.com or call 304-363-0860

Other housing authorities that received awards included

$428,856 to the Charleston/Kanawha Housing Authority

$133,980 to the Housing Authority of the City of Huntington.

To learn more about funding and benefits for West Virginia in the American Rescue Plan visit here.