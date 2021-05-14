Senator Manchin holds American Rescue Plan meeting in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Senator Joe Manchin held a meeting with county leaders from across the state about federal funding on Friday.

American Rescue Plan

Manchin and his team laid out the rules and regulations for the American Rescue Plan. The plan gives counties across the state money to spend however they want directly from the U.S. Treasury.

“The American rescue plan touches every person in every part of this great country,” Manchin said. “For the first time in my life time, that we’ve ever sent money from the treasury directly to counties, municipalities, communities to basically use it in a structured way.”

John B McCuskey speaking at the American Rescue Plan meeting

John B Mccuskey, the West Virginia State Auditor, was also at the meeting and showed county leaders a spread sheet that will track where the money goes. The spread sheet will be available to the public.

Senator Manchin said this idea will make West Virginia a model for the rest of the counties on how they should distribute their funds.

What we’re making sure of today, they know where the guard rails are and what the structure is because people have said ‘oh no if you send it to the local people they’ll just waste it’ll be abused and fraud and all that. And I said well the people that elected them are the same people that elected us. How come they’re different? They take the same oath we take. So, I have all the faith and confidence that they’re going to do it and do it right.” Sen. Joe Manchin

