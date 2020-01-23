Service organizations to hold Point in Time count

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Social service organizations around the state will be working through Wednesday night to improve how they help the homeless in their area.

Volunteers in Marion County are taking part in the Point in Time Count.

The 24-hour effort will help to count homeless people, county by county. Organizers said the count impacts funding each year, but also helps the organizations focus their efforts.

“From there, that’s where the resources like what programs need to be funded, where the help is needed the most, and then also who’s where, finding out where people are that need the most help,” said Mark Faye, organizer of this year’s effort in Marion County.

Other counties around the state are also holding their own count as well.