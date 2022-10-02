FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Seth Burton was a member of the Fairmont community, and after he died in 1999, his friends found a way to memorialize him.

The 12th annual Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Tournament was held at Morris Park in Fairmont on the disc golf complex that was built in honor of Burton. Sunday was the last day of the three-day event.

Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Tournament Director Joshua Smith said Burton enjoyed spending time at the park, and his friends had the idea to build the disc golf course in 2003, then the memorial tournament was later established.

“We want to keep the memory alive of Seth, and keep the players coming back. It really brings a lot of happiness to all of us, including Seth’s parents, to see so many disc golfers to come and enjoy the courses, enjoy the tournament, have a good time, and get to spend some time in Fairmont,” said Smith.

There were around 200 participants in the disc golf tournament between the men and women, and amateur and pro divisions.

Winners of the tournament walked away with more than $15,000 in cash or merchandise prizes. Click here to see the rankings.