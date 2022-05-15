FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Seventh Day Adventist Church in Fairmont held their free pick-up, drive-thru, and delivery spaghetti dinner Sunday.

Church members said they wanted to be able to reach out to the community and the surrounding areas to provide a meal. They stated they had 325 dinners going out for delivery letting the community know that the church and its members are there to help. Deliveries were made to senior citizen apartment buildings in the area.

“Times are tough, and we was wanting to, you know, just lighten the burden on them a little bit and say ‘hey, this is what we have for you,’ you know, we want to return to you what God has blessed us with and be able to do with,” said Regina Boyce, Communication Director for Fairmont’s Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The church believes that fellowship and comradery are essential in the community, and for the members of the church to be able to help others that are in need.

“On the side of the church we have a prayer tent set up because we do have a lot of people that would like to have prayer,” Boyce said. “And this way we can reach out to them and say here is a little place you can go. We have our pastor available; we have our elders available. If anybody wants prayer, they’re more than welcome to come over and we’ll pray with them.”

The free dinners allow the members and the elders of the church to introduce themselves to the community through outreach events.