Severe flooding causes structural damages to Marion County home

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. – Heavy rain in Marion County led to some problems for residents. Jack Hawkins has lived in this home in Barrackville for 55 years. Now, the home he built himself has a weak foundation due to structural damages caused by heavy flooding in his basement.

“He’s 88 years old,” Kevin Wilson, Hawkins son-in-law, said. “He lost his wife 36 years ago and they built this house, so it means a lot to him. And it’s tearing him up right now. It really is.”

Hawkins is left with water damage, a hole in his wall and a sink hole on the side of his home.

The family said that insurance won’t cover any of the flood damages. They added that Hawkins didn’t have flood insurance because he doesn’t live in a flood zone. Now they’re looking to the town for help, because it was caused by the drains overflowing.

“Some of the town people reached out that are in government and said ‘give us a few days’ and we will,” Wilson said. “We have been told by several residents that they have some problems with their drain systems and in my little scientific knowledge, if it comes up through your floor drains there definitely is a problem.”

Wilson said if the town can’t help, they might start looking into setting up a GoFundMe page or hiring an attorney.

We reached out to the mayor and city council of Barrackville for a comment and both have not yet responded.

“He’s a good man, I’ve known him for 40 years. He’s a humble means guy. He’s just looking to get his walls fixed,” Wilson said. “That’s all Jack wants, is his house repaired, that’s it. Hes not looking to make a fortune just to get the house repaired and I guess we’ll do what we have to do.”