Severe storms leave residents in Marion County without power

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – After severe rain storms, many residents in Marion County were left without power on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, Marion County had over 3,000 power outages, according to First Energy officials. Around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, that number fell down to around 1,200 customers without power.

“This severe weather started on, Sunday,” said Will Boye, First Energy communication specialist. “We’ve had over 44,000 customers who have been effected by this and we’ve gotten that number down, across our 34 counties, down to just over 5,500 customers.”

Credit: Mon Power

Boye said crews are working as quickly and safely as possible. He also added that some residents won’t have power restored until Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re pleased with the progress we’re making,” Boye said. “We know it’s difficult to be without power. We have called in about 30 crews from our sister companies in Ohio and Pennsylvania to help us with this. Each outage is different it really depends on the location, the access, the extent of the damage.”

Residents can check the current outages and estimated times that power will be restored here.