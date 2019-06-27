Short Story Brewing hosts ‘Yoga and Beer’ event with WV Yoga Girl

RIVESVILLE W.Va. – If you are wanting to eat a nice meal, followed by some local brew while on your yoga mat, Short Story Brewing just might be the place to be.

Starting at 6 on Thursday, WV Yoga Girl will be hosting the yoga session at the restaurant, allowing those of age to enjoy the one-of-a-kind experience.

Participants are asked to arrive around 5:30. The yoga session will take place from 6-7pm.

There will be only 20 spots available. The event cost of $15 dollars will cover a fun yoga flow and one beer after class!

All participants will receive 20% off any food!

Reserve your spot by paying in advance on SquareUP.