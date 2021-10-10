Showmasters Gun Show fall weekend comes to conclusion

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Army National Guard hosted the fall Showmasters Gun Show during the weekend of October 9 and 10.

More than 200 different vendors showcased all sorts of different guns, hunting knifes, antique guns, and even some medieval weapons and armor. The event highlighted a wide variety of hunting equipment from local shops. Organizers stated the event attracts a lot of folks who enjoy having conversations about guns and hunting.

“So, it’s the first time we’ve been here in about over a year because of the pandemic stuff. We love the building, the facility, everything is great. It’s been a little rough, people are struggling to get inventory with everything going on. It’s starting to pick back up some but still a little rough around the edges, but we’re making it through,” said Christian Burton, Manager of the Showmaster Gun Show.

These gun shows are typically held, about every three months, and the next gun show will come to Fairmont on December 11th and 12th.