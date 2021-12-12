Showmasters gun show held in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Showmasters hosted a gun show at the Fairmont National Guard Armory on Dec. 11 and 12.

Admission was eight dollars per person, but kids under 12 got in for free.

80 gun vendors displayed a variety of guns, scopes, accessories, ammunition, holsters and knives across 250 tables with discounted prices for the gun show.

“All these gun vendors are trying to sell their products as best as possible, so they would try to compete with each other, bring down prices, pretty much give everyone the best deals is the idea. It gives people an opportunity to find everything they need for their hunting or self defense needs.” said Michael Galles, Showmasters Show Manager.

The next Showmasters gun show in Fairmont will be on March 5 and 6, but there will be a show in Morgantown on Jan. 22 and 23.