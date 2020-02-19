Small Business Administration held a workshop for women business owners

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The Small Business Administration (SBA) held a workshop for female business owners and entrepreneurs on Wednesday.

The goal was to give advice to organizations on how they can better showcase themselves, in order to be chosen for a grant that will go toward opening a Women’s Business Center.

Administrators from The Office of Entrepreneur Development in Washington D.C., including Allen Gutierrez, spoke to these women on what they can do to continue the great work they have been doing with their person small businesses.

“We’re not only here for entrepreneurs and women business owners, but for all entrepreneurs and small businesses to help them start grow and expand their business,” said Gutierrez. “We’re excited about all the work that’s being done, we see the optimism, across the country for small businesses and entrepreneurship. And that is also resonating here in the state of West Virginia.”

The two day workshop will continue in Huntington.