Snowbird visits East Dale Elementary School

Snowbird paid a visit to the students and staff from East Dale Elementary School in Marion County on Thursday.

Snowbird congratulated the school’s top readers, and of course, performed the world famous Snowbird Shuffle.

The top readers at East Dale were Taryn Board, Bailey Roupe, Jacob Williams, Logan Conrad, Austin Conrad, Maddex Dotson, Levi Shipman, Merric Dotson, Chase DeVault, Owen Armentrout, Lorelai Davis, Mason Hanshaw, and Noah Hooton.

All of us here at WBOY want to thank all the teachers and staff at East Dale Elementary!