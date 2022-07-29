FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Friday announced in a press release that there will be a sobriety checkpoint on Speedway Avenue in Fairmont in two weeks.

The checkpoint is planned for Thursday, Aug. 11 from 6 p.m. until midnight and will span between Freedom and Winfield streets.

The State Police said in the release that it is not its intention to inconvenience drivers, but to deter and detect impaired drivers in an effort to make West Virginia’s highways safer.

Another sobriety checkpoint is planned for Tuesday, Aug. 3 on WV Route 7 by the Pursglove Post Office in Monongalia County.