FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginia State Police sobriety checkpoint is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 8 in Fairmont.

The checkpoint will be on Speedway Avenue between Freedom Street and Winfield Street, from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. according to a West Virginia State Police press release.

The West Virginia State Police said it’s not their intent to inconvenience drivers but to make the highways safer for people traveling in West Virginia.