South Fairmont Rotary Club hosts Celebration of Lights walking tour

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Thursday, South Fairmont Rotary Club hosted its walking tour of Celebration of Lights in Morris Park in Fairmont.

The past decade the club has used the Celebration of Lights to raise money for the United Way of Marion County. A walking tour was hosted every year and allows attendees to walk through the park taking their time looking at the lighted displays and the work the club has put into installing the displays. All the light displays are donated from various members throughout the community.

“It’s an exciting time, people enjoy the lights, the Christmas spirit, the holiday, the feeling of the holiday giving. They know that they’re donating to the United Way, the lights are just a perfect representation of all of that feeling and something people have enjoyed, and we’re growing every year,” said Erika Connelly, President of the South Fairmont Rotary Club.

Last year, the club raised $60,000 and are hoping to raise even more this year. Those who want to can still partake in driving through the Celebration of Lights at Morris Park through December 28.