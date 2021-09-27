Southern Belle Nutrition opens in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – A new business opened in the Middletown Commons.

Southern Belle Nutrition opened its doors on Saturday. They sell meal replacement shakes, post-workout shakes, energizing teas and more.

They offer 120 different shake flavors and 20 different tea flavors all made with herbal life products.

“All of our shakes have 21 essential vitamins and minerals and anywhere from 17 to 21 grams of protein just depending on which shake you pick, and then none of them exceed 250 calories, and we use sugar free syrups and puddings to flavor them,” Kelsey Goetze, owner of Southern Belle Nutrition said.

Their teas also have some health benefits.

Shake flavors

“All of our teas are a natural thermogenic, so it’ll boost your body temperature by about one degree,” Goetze said. “You don’t feel anything, but you burn about 80 calories just while drinking it. And our specialty teas have a lift off packet in it, which is just a little bit of extra caffeine, and it gives you a boost of brain functioning, and then the natural source of caffeine acts as kind of sustained energy versus an energy drink where you’d have that crash at the end.”

You can find Southern Belle Nutrition at the back of the Middletown Commons in White Hall at 2600 Middletown Commons Suite 259, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.