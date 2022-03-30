FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Southern Charm Nutrition has officially opened in downtown Fairmont.

The store serves full meal replacement shakes, loaded teas and coffee bombs. All their shakes are under 270 calories, have 17 to 24 grams of protein and come in a variety of different flavors.

Inside Southern Charm Nutrition (WBOY Image)

Southern Charm Nutrition is the sister club to Southern Belle Nutrition in White Hall and offers the same Herbal Life products just in a different location.

“I just thought it was going to be a great area, good location, bring it downtown where White Halls kind of not out of the way but a little bit further for people if they’re on their lunch break or anything like that. So, we looked down here and I found this spot and I couldn’t resist,” Samantha Glass, owner of Southern Charm Nutrition, said.

Southern Charm Nutrition (WBOY Image)

Southern Charm Nutrition will have a special peanut butter and jelly shake for autism awareness month in April. $1 of every autism awareness shake sold will go to Autism Speaks.

Southern Charm Nutrition is open Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday’s 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 200 Adams Street in Fairmont.