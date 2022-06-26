MONONGAH, W.Va. – A spaghetti dinner fundraiser was held at the Monongah Town Hall June 26 to aid Kenny Hamilton, who is battling Terminal Metastic Cancer.

There were basket raffles, a 50/50 raffle and takeout spaghetti orders to raise money for Hamilton’s medical expenses or any other related bills.

A Fairmont native, Hamilton is also a husband, brother, father and grandfather.

“He’s been a great little brother, he really has,” Hamilton’s sister Tina Walls said. “He would do anything in the world for anybody.”

His step-daughter Jersey McCartney echoed some of the same thoughts as Walls.

“He stepped up for me and my brother and neither one of us are his biological kids and everything,” McCartney said. “He really stepped up and is a great dad. He’s just a great person overall.”

Hamilton’s family also created a GoFundMe to help raise funds for the cause. The goal of the GoFundMe is to raise $10,000.