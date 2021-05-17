Special Forces training program coming to Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A program is set to train Special Forces in Fairmont.

The agreement, between the Marine Courses Special Operations Command and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, was signed by the Marion County Commissioners in a memorandum on May 5.

Downtown Fairmont

The program will last five years and will bring in soldiers and technician’s communications experts [and more] to Marion County for specialized training.

Sheriff Jimmy Riffle said in a Marion County Commission meeting that the point of the program is to train in urban operations and prepare military members for situations, in case the military would go into an area like Fairmont. The Sheriff also said this program won’t cause a lot of change to the city.

“Probably the only thing citizen will notice is a few helicopters now and then bringing these folks in and that they’re not going to be weaponized, not going to be walking through the streets with riffles hand grenades or anything like that,” Sheriff Riffle said.

The Sheriff said the agreement that is similar to ones the county has made in the past, and they haven’t had any issues with them.