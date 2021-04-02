Specialty shop opens in Fairmont to help residents save their favorite memories

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County Businesswoman’s decision to open a specialty shop right at the beginning of the worldwide pandemic has come to fruition.

Donetta Gillespie applied for her business license in March of last year to open up Framed Memories by Donetta. The tiny shop located on the east side of Fairmont has stayed open and flourished despite all the setbacks caused by COVID-19.

Gillespie has nearly 25 years of framing experience and explained she can, and has, framed just about anything, including the skin off of a 10-foot snake. She credits her success to loyal customers, having lower prices than the competition, and giving her customers framed memories that’ll last a lifetime.

“Every picture that comes to me always has a story to tell because everything is important to people that do framing,” Gillespie explained. “So, when you’re dealing with people’s things that is this important, you have to really make it beautiful and catch their personality and make them know that they really invested in something that makes them gonna be happy and their kids happy for a long, long time.”

Framed Memories by Donetta is located at 511 Race St in Fairmont. For more information, click/tap here.