Stage is set for the Mountain State Celebration in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The stage is set for a massive family friendly free event in Marion County this weekend.



Fairmont State University will host the Mountain State Celebration with Will Graham on its football field. Crews were busy setting up the stage, Thursday afternoon, preparing for three days of live music.

More than 190 churches have been working for a year and a half to bring this weekend of worship and fellowship to the Mountain State.

Evangelist Will Graham says the celebration and music style differs from that of his famous grandfather, but still delivers the same message.



” This is not my grandfather’s crusade. There’s not choir music. You won’t hear a lot of traditional hymns per se that may be associated with Billy Graham. It’s not about the music per se, it’s not about Will Graham. It’s about a West Virginia person come to know Jesus Christ and asking Jesus to change your life, that’s what this week is all about”



The Mountain State Celebration features a free Kidzfest that begins Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m.

Graham says a lot of the fans of the band Skillet, actually bring skillets to the concert to wave in the air.

The event was originally scheduled for 2020, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.