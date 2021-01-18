Start Smart: Marion County organizations are ensuring students have the supplies that they need to succeed

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Nearly 100 Marion County students received free school supplies Monday morning to stuff their backpacks for the new school year.

The Marion County Family Resource Network took over the backpack giveaway program started by Marion County Start Smart nearly 15 years ago.

The backpacks were originally handed out in August before school starts. Start Smart decided eight years ago to refill those backpacks halfway through the school year in January. Executive Director Frank Jarman explained that they had a reason for picking Martin Luther King Junior Day as the day to hand out the backpack refills.

“It’s especially important to this on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to not only celebrate the man but what he believed in and that is that, regardless of people’s color, regardless of their nationality, we should be in service helping one another,”

All Marion County students from Kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible for the free backpack program.

To learn more about the program or any upcoming events that Marion County Family Resource Network has going on, click here to head over to their Facebook page.