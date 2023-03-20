FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Marion County on Thursday, April 20, per a release.

The checkpoint will be set up on Speedway Avenue in Fairmont between Freedom Street and Winfield Street. The checkpoint will operate from 6 p.m. to midnight and is meant to “deter and detect impaired drivers.”

April 20 is commonly known as Worldwide Cannabis Day. Those who celebrate typically spend the day consuming marijuana in various forms, which is recreationally illegal in West Virginia. Driving under the influence of marijuana is considered a DUI.

The State Police said in the release that it is not their intention to inconvenience the motoring public but to make highways safer for those who travel in West Virginia.