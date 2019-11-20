STEAM day at East Dale Elementary school

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East Dale Elementary students had a field trip, but only as far as the parking lot, to take a lesson on the Steam Machine.

It was STEAM day for all students at the school, so they all took turns going onto the bus and learning about science outside the classroom in an interactive way.

They were given the opportunity to take a 3-D tours of planets in our solar system, analyze the surface and the rocks on it. The last thing they did was create a rover and mission for it on their own.

The Steam Machine takes turns visiting numerous schools across the state, giving the same educational opportunity for students to step outside the classroom, and their comfort zones, into the scientific world.