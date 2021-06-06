Stone House Lavender opens to public in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — On Sunday, Stone House Lavender opened its doors to the public. The farm hopes to provide a fresh, agro-tourism opportunity to residents.

The farm has a shop with all things lavender.

The process of getting Stone House Lavender open began four years ago. The first seeds were planted and grown, so the lavender fields are fresh and ready to be picked. While lavender picking commenced last summer, the barn became fully operational over the weekend. It was a long time coming for those that invested years into getting the farm where it is today.

“We’re just trying to bring a little bit of family heritage back and a little bit of family farm to the community.” said Mit Abbott, one of the owners at Stone House.

Stone House Lavender also features a large event space for weddings, in-house events, and plenty more. For more information about Stone House Lavender and upcoming events, click here.