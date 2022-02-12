FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Region II Drama Festival was held at Fairmont Senior High School on Feb. 12.

In 2020, just before the drama festival state competition, Marshall University shut down due to COVID-19, and the festival was postponed indefinitely. Theatre students haven’t been able to do a live performance since then, but the Region II Drama Festival is back, along with the state competition.

Fairmont Senior, North Marion, Robert C. Byrd and other schools competed for one of the two spots that would take them to the state competition.

“Today we are very excited to be back with live theater after such a break. Most of my theatre children are not athletes, and this is their outlet for school expression, the thing that means the most to them, and if we are only focused on sports then we miss a large group of students who are otherwise, perhaps, underserved,” said Erin Zuchowski, Area 2 Director, WV Thespian Society.

The state competition is at Marshall University, and it will be at end of March.