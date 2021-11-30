Stuffed animals needed for kids in Emergency Department

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – WVU Medicine’s Fairmont Medical Center is calling on the community for donations of toys of any kind.

Flyer for Toy Drive at WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center (Courtesy: Marion County Rescue Squad Facebook)

The Emergency Department staff members at the hospital like to give children a stuffed animal or toy when they come in to provide them with a little piece of comfort and distraction.

“You always give a child a stuffed animal and they just look at it and hug it,” said Cari Morgan, Nurse Director of WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center. “It gives them that support and that comfort, and it brings a feeling of peace and a smile to their parents’ face to see that their child is being taken care of, not only maybe physically but emotionally as well.”

Morgan said the toys greatly help keep the children calm and allow staff to treat them with the best quality of care.

This is the hospital’s first toy drive since they opened in June of 2020. The toy drive had already received a great amount of support from organizations in the Marion County community such as the Tygart Valley United Way, Fairmont State University, the Sheriff’s Department and the Marion County Rescue Squad, but the hospital is looking for one last push within the first few weeks of December.

Toys donated to Fairmont Medical Center for kids in the Emergency Department (WBOY Image)

Morgan said that everything they do at Fairmont Medical Center is above and beyond just regular hospital care and that she is honored to be a part of the team.

“We have a small community feel here at Fairmont Medical Center, not only in the community outside the hospital but the community within our hospital with our staff, and they enjoy taking care of the members of Marion County,” Morgan said.

WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center sign (WBOY Image)

Kids are able to take home any toy they receive while at the emergency room to add to their collection.

Stuffed animals, books or games can be dropped off at the Emergency Room main entrance of the WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center at 1325 Locust Ave.