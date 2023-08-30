FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of Fairmont’s newest restaurant taprooms is now going to be open seven days a week after a soft opening earlier this year.

Although its food menu is still undergoing changes, Cindy Robeson, who runs Stumptown Ales in Fairmont with her husband, Jon, said that these new hours will be their permanent hours going forward:

Sunday: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

These new hours will go into effect on Sunday, Sept. 3.

If you’re a reader, Stumptown Ales in Fairmont also has its own book club which meets every month. The book for September is “The Last Flight” by Julie Clark, a book about two women who switch plane tickets at the last moment in a desperate attempt to escape a bad situation.