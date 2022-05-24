FAIRMONT, W.Va – On Tuesday, Valley Treatment Center officially opened its doors for those in need of help with substance use. The new center has 84 beds for men and women, for short- and long-term stays.

Ribbon cutting for Valley Treatment Center (WBOY Image)

“To be part of this, it feels historic in the making for Valley, this big of a project,” said Sherri Bailey, residential program manager for Valley Treatment Center. “I feel blessed to be a part of it from the ground up.”

The staff aims to create an environment where their clients can find different outlets in their lives to get clean and sober. The center is equipped with new rooms for group meetings and computer programming and training kitchens. Staff also said they will be getting their clients involved in activities like hiking, camping and biking.

“We’re doing everything we can to help them reshape their lives and to have real quality and to get an enjoyment out of life that they haven’t found before,” said Brian Sharp, president of Valley Healthcare systems. “That’s our mission, and that’s why we’re here.”

Beds in the new Valley Treatment Center (WBOY Image)

The center already has some clients that came over from their old facility with them. Staff said without advertising, on their first day, they are already half full.

“They feel really lucky to get a bed in a time when sometimes it’s hard to get a bed,” Bailey said. “So, this large of an organization, with this many beds, is going to make a big difference.”

Nearly $3 million in funding for the building came from the Ryan Brown Addiction Prevention and Recovery Fund, which was started by Ryan’s parents after his death in 2014 due to substance use.

“They’ve done an amazing thing. They’ve taken their pain, their loss and created a better future for people who might have never had one,” Sharp said about the parents of Ryan Brown.

The center’s ultimate goal is to help save lives by giving those struggling a purpose for life.

Sign for a client in the center (WBOY Image)

“I want them to understand that, you know, this isn’t a moral failing. This is something that people can and do recover, and you just have to reach out for help the help is here,” Bailey said.

The center is a part of Valley Healthcare Systems and is open to anyone from Marion, Monongalia, Taylor and Preston counties for substance use treatment, mental health treatment and intellectual and physical disabilities.